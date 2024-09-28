Walmart is selling a 'unique and practical' $289 solid wood patio set for only $90

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Many of the most popular patio sets are made from either rattan or lightweight metals. However, many shoppers still prefer the durability and classic look of solid wood. Fortunately, we found a lovely little wooden patio set at Walmart that's on sale right now.

The Costway 3-in-1 Solid Wood Patio Set is only $90 for a limited time, which is down from the original price of $289. The beauty of this patio set is its versatility since it can accommodate a variety of needs. It can be set up as a divided loveseat with a small table in between, as a solo loveseat with a separate coffee table, or even as two individual chairs with a side table. It's the perfect set for those who like variety and are working with limited space.

Costway 3-in-1 Solid Wood Patio Set, $90 (was $289) at Walmart

This patio set has plenty of benefits in addition to its 3-in-1 functionality. Made from sturdy premium 100% acacia wood, this chair and table combo looks right at home in the backyard. It includes zipper-sealed removable and machine-washable cushion covers, soft breathable polyester cushions, and each piece is lightweight and easy to move. The convenience of this beautiful outdoor furniture lies in its adaptability.

Walmart shoppers were impressed with this patio set. One person said it had an "amazing design" and described it as "unique and practical." Another buyer claimed that it's a "clever 3-in-1 patio set." They continued by saying, "it's a really cute and cleverly designed seating option and it's super easy to convert from one to the other." Many customers touted the classic styling and easy assembly of the seat as well.