Walmart is selling a 'stylish' $1,101 modular storage sofa for $436, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A modular sofa is the perfect accessory for any living room as it offers countless configuration options for entertaining and for family time. Thankfully, you don't have to break the bank to add one to your home because we found a gorgeous sectional with hidden storage at an amazing low price.

You can get the Concetta Modular Sectional Sofa on clearance at Walmart for only $436 right now. That's a whopping $665 off the regular price. This is one of the most adaptable and convenient pieces of furniture we've seen recently, and hundreds of shoppers are flocking to it while it's available at such a steep discount.

Concetta Modular Sectional Storage Sofa, $436 (was $1,101) at Walmart

This modular sofa allows you to reconfigure the space as you see fit, giving you an entirely new level of control over the flow of your home. The ottoman can be moved to the left, right, or center of the sofa to be used as a chaise, and it can even be removed altogether. Each seat and the ottoman have hinged lids, allowing for storage of throw blankets, pillows, or anything else that you need stowed. It has solid plywood construction, anti-slip feet, and easy-to-clean removable cushions.

Walmart shoppers could barely contain their excitement about this sectional. The "stylish" design and storage aspect of the sofa were two of the most popular features, according to many of the reviews

One enthusiastic buyer said, "This is the nicest sofa for the money you could imagine. Very comfortable. I love the storage under each seat and the movable ottoman. What a wonderful bargain."