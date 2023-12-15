This weighted heating pad 'eliminates the pain' from your neck and shoulders for just $40 while on sale at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Post-holiday stress is a real thing for many people, and if you’re searching for an affordable way to relax, keep reading. Instead of booking a spa day for hundreds of dollars, consider investing in a weighted heating pad that gives you the same luxury experience for less. Plus, it’s something you can use over and over without dropping another cent.

The Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad for the neck and shoulders is a stellar choice that’s on sale starting at just $40. Based on the color you choose, it’ll either arrive before Christmas or just in time for after-Christmas relaxation. After all, you deserve to treat yourself after the holiday madness. If you’re someone who celebrates a little late, then it would be a thoughtful gift for someone else, too.

Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders, From $40 (was $60) at Amazon

This heating pad has a unique oversized design with a high collar that’s made to target specific areas of the upper body. Its soft flannel cover is filled with evenly distributed micro-glass beads that add 2.2-lbs of weight to create a sense of calm. With the attached remote control, you can choose from nine heat settings to relax sore muscles and ultimately reduce pain. There are also 11 timers ranging from 30 minutes to eight hours that allow you to keep the heating pad running for extended periods, and once the time is up, it’ll automatically shut off as an added safety precaution.

More than 10,000 people have given it a five-star rating and several shoppers love that the remote and power cord are removable so they can machine-wash the entire pad. (The brand notes that it should be air-dried afterward.) One reviewer said , “[I] have been using [it] for five months and have washed it in [the] washer multiple times—still as good as new!”

“With a pinched nerve in my neck and injuries to my shoulder, this weighted heating pad provides substantial comfort and heat that penetrates and eliminates the pain,” another shopper wrote . “I am glad I purchased this heating pad and highly recommend that you buy it, too…it is a great investment for pain management.”