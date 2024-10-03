Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $210 king comforter set for only $65 that shoppers say is 'amazingly comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Waffles aren't just for breakfast. This cozy texture can give your bedding an instant upgrade with a luxury feel. And while there are a lot of duvet covers out there with a waffle texture, finding a comforter with it built in is a bit more rare.

Lucky for you, we did some scavenging and found this Comfort Canopy 3-Piece Waffle Comforter Set on sale at Walmart. Originally $210, they have dropped this premium bedding set to only $65.

Comfort Canopy 3-Piece Comforter Set, $65 (was $210) at Walmart

This set consists of two pillow shams and a comforter, all with the waffle texture. The shell is made from microfiber which tends to hold up better to wear like pulls and fading than a more natural option like cotton. It is double brushed for a super soft feel, and oversized to accommodate extra deep mattresses and give you full cozy coverage.

It comes in seven different colors, and sizes ranging from twin to California King—though the light blue color offers the best price, and sales vary based on size and color. The fiberfill interior is also lightweight but warm, making a great choice all year round.

This set is an irrefutable customer favorite with a 4.9/5 star rating from almost 400 shoppers. One said "This comforter is super comfortable, and it's the perfect weight. Not too heavy, but heavy enough to give you a nice weighted feel. The quality is very good, definitely well-made. It's also aesthetically pleasing, especially with the matching pillow shams, it comes looking like it's your well broken in favorite blanket."

Another shopper praised this Goldilocks blanket saying, "This is my absolute favorite! The waffle texture is soft and it's so amazingly comfortable underneath as well! Not too heavy, not too light. It's PERFECT!"