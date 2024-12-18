Walmart is selling a 'silky' $150 down-alternative comforter set for only $40, and shoppers call it 'soft and warm'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spending a lot of money for a good comforter used to be the rule. These days, it can be the exception, if you know where to look. A good starting point is Walmart's deals section. Right now, there is an unbelievable deal on a reversible comforter that will keep you warm all year long.

The Comfort Canopy Reversible Down-Alternative King Comforter Set is just $40, reduced from its regular price of $150. It's no surprise that this is one of Walmart's bestselling comforters, but what is surprising is the price tag.

Comfort Canopy Reversible Down-Alternative King Comforter Set, $40 (was $150) at Walmart

This comforter set's breathable, all-weather design can keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The bedspread is fully reversible, allowing you to freshen up your look anytime you wish. The 180 GSM down-alternative filling makes the comforter hypoallergenic and machine-washable, so it's far easier to care for than traditional down. Double-brushed imported microfiber fabric adorns the blanket's shell and feels incredibly soft to the touch. The set includes one comforter and up to two matching pillow shams. . The comforter is also available in seven different color combinations, for those who like variety.

Walmart customers couldn't say enough good things about this comforter. More than 1,000 of them gave it a five-star rating. One called it the "best comforter set ever," and added that "it's soft and very warm." Another buyer, who praised the set's "lovely color," also shared that the fabric "has a great silky feel." Some of the reviewers claimed to have purchased more than one of these sets for different rooms in their home, proving that this product is a real crowd-pleaser.