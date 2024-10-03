Walmart is selling a 'cozy and warm' $150 flannel sheet set for only $65 — and it's like 'sleeping in a cloud'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not many things are more vital for a good night's sleep during cold months than a warm comfortable sheet set. Few fabrics embody this time of year more than flannel, and now is an ideal time to make the upgrade if you haven't already.

The Comfort Canopy 4-Piece Flannel Sheet Set is on sale for only $65 right now, down from the original price of $150. It comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. If you've never had a set of flannel sheets, then you've been missing out. There's no better way to stay warm and comfy in bed when the weather outside is frightful.

Comfort Canopy 4-Piece Flannel Sheet Set, $65 (was $150) at Walmart

These 100% cotton flannel sheets will keep you warm, but are still lightweight enough to be breathable. Plus, they're machine-washable and double-brushed for extra softness. For those frustrated by ill-fitting sheets, you'll be relieved to know that these are designed to fit extra-deep mattresses up to 16 inches thick. If you find it difficult to choose between patterns or solid colors, then you're in luck, because this set is available in 14 different patterns and colors. You also have five sizes to choose from, ranging from twin up to California king.

Walmart shoppers raved about this sheet set, with over 350 of them giving it a perfect rating. The reviews were full of descriptions like "cozy and warm" and "very comfortable." One called them the "best sheets ever," adding, " I've never felt sheets so soft and luxurious. I am a true believer. It actually fits our California king perfectly." When a single customer comment highlights fit, function, and fuzziness, you know this must be great bedding.