A 'life-changing' $197 towel warmer is on sale for only $100 for a limited time during October Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing compares to stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a warm towel, and thankfully, you don't have to put your linens through an entire dry cycle to experience such bliss. One of the thousands of deals available during Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is the Comfier Hot Towel Warmer that's currently $97 off, bringing the total down to only $100.

Although this is a rare discount that doesn't require a Prime membership, it's still worth signing up to ensure you have access to all of the exclusive deals going on right now. These steep sales only last a few more hours, so don't pass up the opportunity to transform your bathroom into a spa-like experience ahead of winter. Not to mention it also makes a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.

Comfier Hot Towel Warmer, $100 (was $197) at Amazon

The great thing about this particular towel warmer is that the bucket has a 20-liter capacity, meaning it can hold two large bath towels at once or one throw blanket. It's also great for heating up bathrobes, pajamas, socks, and other linens in as little as 10 minutes. It runs for up to 60 minutes at a time and has an auto-off function as a safety precaution. The one-touch control is super user-friendly and makes the process seamless for practically everyone to enjoy.

More than 200 models have sold in the past 30 days and nearly 600 people have given it five stars. Multiple reviews claimed that it's "worth every penny" and said it's a "great addition" to their bathroom.

"I don't care what anyone says towel warmers are a necessity," another shopper wrote . "This has been life-changing for us, especially living in a cold home. Would 10/10 recommend it and would definitely purchase again."