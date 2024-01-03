Columbia kicks off 2024 with up to 50% off jackets, fleeces, shoes, and accessories

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you promised yourself you’d refresh your wardrobe after donating some clothing or realized that you’re missing some essential winter gear, Columbia has a solution. And it’s coming just a few weeks after an all-star extended Black Friday savings event and two limited-edition collabs with Disney and Star Wars.

From now through January 10, 2024, Columbia is taking up to 25% off bestselling men’s, women’s, and children’s styles . From jackets with the brand’s proprietary Omni-Heat Infinity lining to tech that keeps you warm inside cozy fleeces, hats, and boots in between, there is something for everyone in this winter sale.

You can shop Columbia’s entire Winter Sale here , which, fun fact, is filled with over 2,000 discounted products. But ahead, we’re sharing some of our favorites.

Top picks from Columbia’s Annual Winter Sale

Men's Powder Lite Insulated Jacket, $82 (was $160) at Columbia

Kicking things off is a 48% discount—even more than the promised 25% discount—on the Men's Powder Lite Insulated Jacket , which might just become your new favorite jacket this winter. It’s discounted to just $82 in five colorways and loaded with features to keep you warm. It features Omni-Heat Reflective technology on the inside to keep your body heat well near your body to keep you warm and boasts synthetic insulation throughout. True to the name, it’s also very lightweight for portability.

Women's Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket, $128 (was $170) at Columbia

The Women’s Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket steps things up from the Powder Lite Insulated Jacket for men by tossing in a hood, which makes this better equipped for light rain or even a dusting of snow. The outer layer is also water resistant; underneath is the same synthetic insulation to keep you warm. It’s also paired with Omni-Heat Infinity, the more advanced reflective lining, to keep you cozy regardless of outdoor temperatures. It’s now just $128 in several colors—a full 25% off and a savings of $42.

While you can’t go wrong with either of these jackets, especially with Columbia’s impressive Omni-Heat Infinity reflective technology on the inside, you can save on a variety of other jackets, fleeces, sweatshirts, hats, bags, shirts, and flannel PJs, which are a must-have for the winter.

You’ll find a few of our favorites below and can shop the entire sale here.