Columbia kicks off 2024 with up to 50% off jackets, fleeces, shoes, and accessories

Whether you promised yourself you’d refresh your wardrobe after donating some clothing or realized that you’re missing some essential winter gear, Columbia has a solution. And it’s coming just a few weeks after an all-star extended Black Friday savings event and two limited-edition collabs with Disney and Star Wars.
Top picks from Columbia’s Annual Winter Sale
Men's Powder Lite Insulated Jacket, $82 (was $160) at
Columbia
Kicking things off is a 48% discount—even more than the promised 25% discount—on the
Women's Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket, $128 (was $170) at
Columbia
The Women’s Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket steps things up from the Powder Lite Insulated Jacket for men by tossing in a hood, which makes this better equipped for light rain or even a dusting of snow. The outer layer is also water resistant; underneath is the same synthetic insulation to keep you warm. It’s also paired with Omni-Heat Infinity, the more advanced reflective lining, to keep you cozy regardless of outdoor temperatures. It’s now just $128 in several colors—a full 25% off and a savings of $42.
While you can’t go wrong with either of these jackets, especially with Columbia’s impressive Omni-Heat Infinity reflective technology on the inside, you can save on a variety of other jackets, fleeces, sweatshirts, hats, bags, shirts, and flannel PJs, which are a must-have for the winter.
You’ll find a few of our favorites below and can shop the entire sale here.
Women's Benton Springs™ Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $45 (was $65) at Columbia
Women’s Fire Side II Sherpa Full Zip Fleece, $52 (was $100) at Columbia
Men’s Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket, $145 (was $290) at Columbia
Men’s Great Hart Mountain III Half Zip, $37 (was $80) at Columbia
Men’s Fleece Pajama Set, $20 (was $68) at Columbia
Women’s Flannel Pajama Pant, $20 (was $45) at Columbia
