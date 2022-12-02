Just as the holiday season comes each year, Star Wars fans everywhere look forward to Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) - Get Free Report limited drop of outerwear from another galaxy. For 2022, Columbia and Star Wars teamed up for a collection themed around The Clone Wars.

Two Republic Parkas, an Ahsoka Tano Jacket, a Republic Heavyweight Pullover, and a Republic Ball Cap make up the collection. The full line is up for sale now, beginning on 12:01 a.m. Eastern Dec. 2.

And if the previous Columbia x Star Wars Collection--like The Mandalorian or Boba Fett--this collection won’t be sticking around long.

Whether you followed her journey in The Clone Wars or were introduced to Ahsoka Tano with The Mandalorian, there is no denying just how epic she is. And you can become one with the force with this Tano-themed jacket. In fact, the team designing it took inspiration from the one she wore on Carlac in Clone Wars.

The hood, when engaged, resembles Tanos’ head and the jacket will keep you very cozy in extreme temperatures thanks to 650 II insulation wrapped with a water resistant outer shell. Pay attention to some Star Wars hidden easter eggs in the lining and with emblems all around.

Ever wanted to have the wardrobe of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Anakin Skywalker? Columbia's Republic Parka is modeled after the pair's trek on the ice planet Orto Plutonia. This parka comes in a weather blue or white and includes details like the republic angina and some Aurebesh messages on the inside lining.

Like the Ahsoka Tano Jacket, this is sure to keep you warm with 650 II insulation and the Parka additionally features Omni-Heat Infinity to keep you warm. The latter is presented as the gold reflective lining inside.

This premium sweatshirt is modeled pretty closely after the Republic Paraka--it comes in the same two shades with the Republic logo on the front. This pullover is made from a heavyweight cotton-blend and the hood is fully adjustable.

Last but not least, is the Republic Ball Cap. A simple baseball cap themed in either weathered blue or white with the Republic logo centered on the front. It aims to fit almost any head with an adjustable snapback closure as well.

