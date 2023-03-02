Score Up to 50% Off Columbia Jackets, Boots, and Other Winter Gear

It is now your chance to save up to 50% on Columbia Sportswear jackets, shoes, hats, and a whole bunch more. Yes, the outerwear brand is running their Winter Sale through March 8.

We’ve tested Columbia’s (COLM) Omni-Heat jackets as well as chatted with the brands VP of Innovation to talk about the warmth technology is headed to space. Most importantly though, the jacket has kept this editor warm throughout some frigid temperatures this winter. The Omni-Heat gear along with other jackets, boots or shoes, and accessories like gloves and hats are all seeing sharp discounts.

Ahead we’re sharing some of our favorite picks across women's and men's styles. You can see all of the gear that is discounted at Columbia Sportswear here.

Top Picks for Women From the Winter Sale

Kicking off our picks is the Women’s Mount Si Omni-Heat Infinity Down Parka which is 54% off at just $159.98. This longer parka style coat will keep you warm this winter thanks to a 650-fill down insulation and Columbia’s proprietary Omni-Heat Infinity on the inside. With this body heat gets reflected back to keep you warm, but not to the point where you are to hot. It’s a pretty crazy deal at $190 off.

If you prefer a shorter look, the Women’s Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Jacket boasts a hood and shorter design. You’ll still find the Omni-Heat on the inside along with a “Thermarator” insulation. It’s 59% off at $69.98 and features a water-resistant fabric which means this is rain ready.

Top Pick for Men From the Winter Sale

Similarly to the Women’s Mount SI Parka, this Men’s Marquam Peak Fusion Parka provides warmth from insulation and the proprietary Omni-Heat Infinity tech. This jacket is a full 50% off at $99.98 from $200 and is available in three fresh shades.

If you’ve been after a puffy winter jacket as they’ve come back in popularity, Columbia Sportswear has a few on sale. The Bulo Point II Omni-Heat Infinity Down Jacket is 60% off in a shiny blue shade. It’s designed to keep you warm with 700-fill power goose down insulate and the Omni-Heat Infinity pattern on the inside of the jacket to keep body heat nearby.

