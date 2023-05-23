Take 25% Off Nearly Everything Columbia Makes During Its Memorial Day Sale

We’re officially less than a week away from Memorial Day, and with the unofficial start of summer on the horizon, we’re all gearing up for some fun in the sun and a bevy of sales from all sorts of brands.

The good news is that you don’t need to waste your time scouring the web, as TheStreet Deals is finding the best of the best Memorial Day sales. This time around, we’re focusing on Columbia Sportswear, and while they make some excellent winter gear, they also make gear perfect for summer.

You can take 25% off nearly site wide for women’s and men’s styles. If you want to see all of it, head over to Columbia’s sale page here, and ahead, we’re sharing our top picks.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you’re after a dress perfect for warm summer days or nights, or if you’re after a hoodie to keep you warm on chilly nights, Columbia’s sale has it all. The Women’s PFG Freezer III Dress comes in a range of vibrant, poppy colors and is 25% off at $41.25. It features some advanced cooling technology and a moisture wicking fabric to keep you comfortable in any temperature.

The Sun Trek Hooded Pullover is a modern take on a classic sweatshirt with a criss-cross neckline. It features Omni-Shade tech which provides protection from the sun and it should be cozy from a comfort stretch fabric. It comes in nine colors and is just $41.25.

You can see the full collection of Women’s styles discounted at Columbia here.

You can never have too many hats for summer and Columbia’s Memorial Day sale styles for men answers the call. You can get the PFG Fish Flag Mesh Ball Cap for just $24 or the PFG Mesh Stateside Ball Cap for just under $12.

For those warmer summer days spent at the office or strolling around a shore town, the PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt pairs vibrant colors with a mesh lining to help keep you cool regardless of how hot the temperature gets. And yes, it will also be a key piece of clothing for humid adventures. It’s down to just $33.75 from $45 in a plethora of colors.

You can see all the men’s styles discounted at Columbia here.

Regardless of whether you’re shopping for women's, men’s, kids, or just general accessories, there is one other benefit beyond scoring 25% off nearly everything. If you spend over $100, you’ll score an additional $20 to use at Columbia (COLM) during another sale which is taking place June 8th through June 16.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.