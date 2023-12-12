Skip to main content
Columbia's bestselling jackets and fleeces are 50% off right now — but act fast, they're selling out quick

Columbia's bestselling jackets and fleeces are 50% off right now — but act fast, they're selling out quick

Courtesy of Columbia

If you buy soon, they'll arrive well before Christmas.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just a few weeks after dropping its limited-edition Star Wars collection, Columbia is keeping its holiday deals alive. Whether the chillier temperatures around the country have you thinking about investing in some winter gear or you’re still shopping for the perfect gift, you can now get up to 50% off some of Columbia’s bestselling items.

The brands’ sale section is filled to the brim with discounted coats, parkas, fleeces, hoodies, shoes, and other accessories for men, women, and kids. There’s even sales on Omni-Heat Infinity items that use reflective lining to keep you warm by reflecting your body heat back to you.

You can shop the entire sale section at Columbia here, but let us share a few of our favorites, below. 

Men’s Powder Lite Insulated Jacket, From $80 (was $150) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Men’s Powder Lite Insulated Jacket at Columbia

Up to 47% off, this Powder Lite Insulated Jacket features Omni-Heat Reflective tech on the inside with synthetic insulation and a water-resistant outer shell. It’s been purchased over 300 times in the last seven days. 

Women’s Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket, $128 (was $170) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Women’s Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket at Columbia

With the same Omni-Heat technology but in a women’s style, the Joy Peak Insulated Hooded Jacket features a water-resistant fabric, cuffs with thumbholes and even a chin guard to prevent chafing. Now that’s thoughtful. It’s been purchased over 600 times in the last seven days and is discounted in ten colors. 

Women's Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket, $173 (was $230) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Women's Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket at Columbia

For even more freezing temperatures, check out the Women's Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket, which is down to just $173 from $230. With a fun design that’ll look fantastic zipping down the slopes, it’s a 3-in-1 jacket thanks to the waterproof shell and insulated liner that you can wear separately as well. 

Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip Fleece Hoodie, $40 (was $75) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip Fleece Hoodie at Columbia

The Steens Mountain Full Zip Fleece Hoodie would actually make a great gift, and it’s nearly 50% off at just $40 in four colorways: Night Wave, Mountain Red, City Grey, and Dark Mountain. Complete with a hood and cozy fleece build, it’ll keep you plenty cozy in slightly chilly temperatures. 

Beyond the standard Columbia Sportswear styles, you can find rare savings on three styles from the limited-edition Disney 100 drop that made waves in October.

  • Kid’s Disney100 Bucket Hat, $38 (was $50) at Columbia
  • Men’s Disney100 Half Snap Fleece, $90 at Columbia
  • Women’s Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket, $225 (was $300) at Columbia
  • Men’s Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket, $225 (was $300) at Columbia

Men's Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket, $145 (was $290) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Men's Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket at Columbia

Men’s Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket, $173 (was $230) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Men’s Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket at Columbia

Men’s Slope Edge Jacket, $80 (was $160) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Men’s Slope Edge Jacket at Columbia

Women’s Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket, $140 (was $230) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Women’s Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket at Columbia

Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $35 (was $65) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket at Columbia

Women’s Switchback III Jacket, $50 (was $75) at Columbia

Save up to 50% on jackets, hoodies, accessories, and shoes, including the Women’s Switchback III Jacket at Columbia

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

