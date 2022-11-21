Get 50% off Black Friday Doorbusters at Columbia

Here in the south, it's starting to feel quite chilly as we head into Thanksgiving, though we know it can't compare with the cold season our northern friends experience.

However, no matter where you live, Columbia will keep you warm and toasty with these Black Friday discounts on hoodies, down jackets, fleece jackets and more.

And for us thin-blooded south-easterners, it's our chance to start bundling up for a short season until we're once again soaked in sweat when the weather turns. So check out some of our favorite products and deals from Columbia, from stocking stuffers and fleece pajamas, to puffer jackets and hiking boots.

Columbia Black Friday Deals

Columbia is making it super easy to splurge during Black Friday this year. Starting today and through Black Friday, here's how you can earn more by shopping.

50% off doorbusters

25% off almost everything - this includes all new products that have not previously been marked down

- this includes all new products that have not previously been marked down If you spend $125 this week, you get a $25 promo card to use from Dec. 2 through Dec. 24

3X Rewards on all gift card purchases

Free standard shipping on all orders

Black Friday Women's Favorites at Columbia

Price: $139.99, originally $230

Save 39% on this Columbia long down jacket, which comes with synthetic down insulation and Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining. A Sherpa-lined hood provides softness and comfort, and a two-way zipper makes it easier to open from the bottom for more movement. It comes in nine different colors.

Price: $49.99, originally $75

Take your fleece to the next level with the Benton Springs jacket, now with hoodie and longer hem for extra protection from the cold. It comes in six different colors and plus sizes.

Price: $149.99, originally $330

Maximize warmth without sacrificing style with this waterproof, breathable, thermal-reflective down jacket. It comes with a removable hood, zippered pockets and snug cuffs with thumbholes. Available in six different colors.

Price: $24.99, originally $50

A perfect base-layer or stand-alone tights in hotter temps, these tights come with sun-blocking tech to fight UV rays and wicking fabric to keep you dry.

Price: $75, originally $100

Available in six different colors and patterns, this classic hiking boot is waterproof with a lightweight midsole, and perfect for day trips. With grippy rubber outsoles, you can log the miles over rocks, grass, gravel, and roots.

Price: $31.98, originally $65

With waterproof technology, these gloves promise to keep moisture out and air flowing.

Black Friday Men's Favorites at Columbia

Price: $135, originally $180

With Omni-Heat Infinity technology in tow, the Platinum Peak hooded jacket keeps you warm in any conditions, and comes in three fresh shades.

Price: $59.98, originally $130

Zip into this cozy insulated vest, with Omni-Heat reflective lining, water resistant fabric, and zippered hand pockets for some extra warmth in chilly conditions.

Price: $34.99, originally $65

With a 4.6 star rating and over 2,800 reviews, this fleece jacket from Columbia is a perfect pick for your holiday shopping. With over 14 different color combinations, this fleece staple is soft, durable and designed to keep you warm no matter what.

Price: $138.75, originally $185

Available in standard, big, and tall sizes, this synthetic down insulated jacket is just what you need to stay toasty on long hikes. It can squish for easy packing, and stays warm even when wet.

Price: $19.99, originally $45

These cotton-blend pajama pants are a great stocking stuffer, and perfect for a winter night's cozy sleep.

Price: $41.40, originally $69

Reviews say these snow goggles are stylish, do the job, and are very comfortable. If you're looking for goggles for hiking, hunting, or skiing, these could be just what you need for the season.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.