Amazon's Big Spring Sale is officially live with tens of thousands of deals on the best fitness equipment, golf gear, and running sneakers, among other categories, to get men fit for spring. But the sale is also home to deals on some of the best everyday sneakers, including one of the most iconic pairs of business casual kicks from Cole Haan that's perfect for everything from work to weekend wear.

Right now, the original Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford is on sale on Amazon for as low as $57—up to 62% off the original $150 price. These dress sneakers have earned over 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who count on them at the office, at special events, and when hanging out with family. They're available in 19 colors and come in sizes 5 through 15 wide. Like most Amazon-sold shoes, price varies based on color and size, but many are still between 40% and 55% off.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford in Black/Ivory, From $57 (was $150) on Amazon

The lace-up Zerogrand Stitchlite is the pinnacle of spring and summer dress sneakers. It strikes the perfect balance between office-appropriate and weekend-get-together thanks to its sneaker-inspired sole and dress-shoe-inspired brogue detailing up top. It's also remarkably lightweight, thanks to the knit mesh upper and airy GrandOS foam outsole that also has horizontal cuts throughout, providing an abundance of flexibility in each step.

There's so much that shoppers appreciate about these shoes, including their breathability and overall looks, but it's the comfort that keeps them coming back for more pairs. "I love this shoe," a shopper exclaimed. "The first time I put it on, it was immediately comfortable. When I walk with them, it feels like I'm bouncing. I wish I had ten pairs."

Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford in Ironstone/Ivory, From $60 (was $150) on Amazon

Others appreciate how universal they are, fitting the bill regardless of the situation. "They are made with quality in mind and are pretty darn resilient for day-to-day use," a shopper said. "They always look classy in almost any setting and I will continue buying them—either the Stitchlites or the regular Zerogrands . Can't go wrong."

Now that the original Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite is on sale for as low as $57, fixing up your shoe selection for spring becomes a whole lot easier. We don't expect these to completely sell out, but we're not sure how long the low price will be live. So if you're looking for a comfortable dress shoe that'll keep your feet happy at the office, on date night, and even running after the kids, pick a pair of these up and take advantage of the massive discount.

This story was originally published on MensJournal.com.