TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Much of the US has worked from home in running shoes and slippers over the past few years, but return-to-office mandates are starting to pop up everywhere. Thankfully, dress codes have relaxed somewhat, but guys are still unwilling to compromise on the comfortable shoes they've grown so accustomed to. That's leading many toward business casual shoes, a hybrid style between dress shoes and sneakers that are office-appropriate without sacrificing comfort. Cole Haan has been the biggest player in this game for over a decade, and recently, one of its best models took a massive discount.

Right now, Cole Haan's 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford dress sneakers are on sale on Amazon for as low as $55—up to 58% off the normal $130 price. This shoe has earned over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who have helped make it a top 15 bestselling style within its category. It comes in sizes 7 through 16 with over 20 colors to choose from, and though the price varies by color and style, many are still within the $55 to $75 range.

Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford in Magnet/Ironstone/Vapor Grey, From $55 (was $130) on Amazon

Cole Haan's 2.Zerogrand is the best dress shoe for guys who run hot. It's designed like a running shoe to wear at the office, featuring an airy knit mesh upper and two leather accent pieces on the tongue and heel. A padded foam insole provides close comfort for the arch of a foot but the magic of the Zerogrand series has always been in the sole. Built on the brand's famous lightweight EVA rubber sole, this version uses a pattern of grooves that provide flexibility while walking with two traction pads located under the toe and heel for extra stability.

While shoppers rave about these Cole Haan dress sneakers, many are specifically pleased with how lightweight and comfortable they are, their breathability, and their overall style. Even guys with wide feet say they're a great fit. "After seeing my coworkers wearing them and realizing how well they fit into a professional sales scene, I jumped in," one shopper said. "They're comfortable! I normally wear wide shoes but had zero problems with the fit. Extremely lightweight and flexible. The quality seems top-notch."

Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford in Black/Ivory, From $66 (was $130) on Amazon

Many agree that they're one of the best business casual sneakers you can get, and moving into warmer months, some say they're a great everyday option. "My husband loves these," a shopper said. "I got them for him for work during the summer—they are great casual dress shoes. They look professional but are super breathable and comfortable. He wears them almost every day!"

It's seldom that you'll find Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand shoes for under $80, which makes this such a steal now that it's as low as $55. If you've been searching for a comfortable pair of dress shoes that toe the line between formal and casual, these are the ones for you. But we're not sure how long the price will last, so grab your size quickly to take advantage of the massive savings.

This story originally appeared on Men's Journal.