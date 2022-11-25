Nespresso, Keurig, and Ninja: Huge Black Friday Deals

When it comes to big-ticket items like appliances, there’s no better time than Black Friday to make a purchase. Black Friday deals are going on now on top coffee-making brands, and you definitely don't want to miss out.

So if you need a bigger coffee maker to entertain your guests this holiday or you want to gift a compact coffee maker to your caffeine-obsessed college student, this is one sale you don’t want to pass up. Whether you love coffee or know someone who does, this sale has some of the best coffee-making brands at incredible prices.

Get premium coffee for impeccable prices

This Christmas, give the gift of a perfectly crafted cup of coffee with the Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi. This versatile automatic coffee maker makes coffee and espresso in various sizes using Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

With its large 40 ounce water tank and 17-count used capsule container, you can use it multiple times before refilling the tank or emptying the capsules. In addition, with its energy-saving automatic shut-off button, you don’t even have to worry about turning it off. With these Black Friday deals, you can get the Nespresso VertuoPlus for 30% off, making it the perfect time to pick one up for yourself or as a gift.

Price: $45.99, originally $99.99

If you’re a coffee lover (or you know someone on your shopping list who is), the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a must-have this season. Measuring less than five inches wide, this coffeemaker can brew six to 12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods, while easily fitting in a corner of your kitchen, office desk or a small dorm room.

This single-serve coffee maker comes with an auto shut-off feature that turns off the machine 90 seconds after the last brew. With this Black Friday deal, you can get the Keurig K-Mini for 50% off, so don’t miss your chance to get this convenient machine at an excellent price.

Price: $156.00, originally $229.99

Who says you can't do two things at once? With the multitasking help of the Ninja DualBrew system, you can brew your coffee grounds the traditional way or conveniently make single-serve cups. Both serving options offer various cup sizes, making it perfect for those days when you need a little extra pick-me-up.

Create lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos when you choose from four different brew styles - classic, rich, over ice, or specialty. Thanks to the built-in frother, you can add a layer of frothed milk or creamer to the top of your unique drinks. No matter what kind of coffee you’re craving or how much coffee you need, the Ninja DualBrew system has you covered, and at 32% off, there's no better time to get one.

Seasonal sales for coffee connoisseurs

Whether you need a coffee maker for yourself or want to gift great coffee to a loved one, now is the perfect time to save up to 50% on Nespresso, Keurig, Ninja, and more. This major Black Friday deal is just too good to pass up.

