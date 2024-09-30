Walmart is selling a $360 pop-up gazebo for only $144 that shoppers say is 'well worth the money'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding a nice shady spot in the hot summer months can be a challenge. That's why the best option is sometimes to just make your own shade. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a large pop-up gazebo, and thankfully, Walmart is selling a huge model for an incredible sale price.

The Cobizi Pop-Up Gazebo is on sale for just $144 right now. That's an incredible $216 off the regular price of $360. It's a great buy at any price, but seeing it at such a big discount is a rare find. It's beautiful, functional, and affordable. Good luck finding another gazebo with all that. (Plus it even comes with its own mosquito net.)

Cobizi Pop-Up Gazebo With Mosquito Net, $144 (was $360) at Walmart

As the name suggests, this gazebo includes a full wraparound zippered mosquito net to keep pests at bay. Additionally, It boasts a durable powder-coated steel frame and a 360-degree vented roof for improved airflow. It also includes sandbags, stakes, and ropes for securing the gazebo in windy conditions, which is exceptionally helpful. You'll be prepared for any unplanned circumstances that may pop up — get it?

In addition to the impressive features of the tent, the ease of installation is another benefit of this model. Two people can set up this tent within just a few minutes without the need for special tools or lengthy instructions, so it works just as well at home as it does on the go.

Buyers of this gazebo were thrilled to share their satisfaction. One review described it as "well worth the money." Another shopper also wrote that the gazebo was "worth it" before declaring, "this is the best gazebo I've bought." Many shoppers also shared that this gazebo was great for retail use during trade shows and craft fairs. It's one of the most versatile pop-up gazebos you'll find anywhere.