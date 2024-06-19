Skip to main content
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A sign hangs near a Walmart store in Miami, Florida.

Walmart is selling 'hotel-quality' $63 sheets for only $19, and shoppers are buying multiple sets

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A good night's sleep begins with a great sheet set, and leading dermatologists recommend washing and swapping your sheets at least once every two weeks. For shoppers looking to stock up on high-quality sheets, Walmart recently discounted the price of the bestselling Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set from $63 to just $19. Shoppers have described the sheets as "perfect," and they've earned over 9,000 five-star reviews.

The sheets are made with a tightly woven microfiber fabric that shoppers say feels "hotel-quality." The manufacturing process ensures that they're not just super-soft but also lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for summer nights. 

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, $19 (was $63) at Walmart

The Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set is on sale right now at Walmart

The sheet set is available in sizes twin through California king, and shoppers can take their pick from a variety of colorways, including olive green, white, gray, purple, black, and more. The set itself includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and all products are machine-washable. 

"These sheets are so soft, so comfortable, so cozy, just love them," one shopper wrote. "I have ordered several sets. Worth it!"

"I loved everything about this sheet set," wrote another shopper. "The style, comfort, and size exceeded my expectations. The fitted sheet stays in place all night and doesn't move at all."

Due to the low price, we're not sure how long these sheets will stay in stock, so if you're looking to do a bedroom upgrade this summer, buy now before they either sell out or inevitably go up in price. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

