As summer comes to a close, now is prime time to enjoy an outdoor fire pit while the weather is nice. There is nothing better than enjoying the fresh, crisp air surrounded by a warm fire with good company. And if you don’t already have a fire pit, you’re in luck because Amazon’s no.1 bestseller is currently $50 off.
Ciays Gas Fire Pit Table, $210 (was $260) at
The steel frame measures 42-inches in length, and it leaves enough space for the fire pit to double as a table to hold snacks and beverages—we’re thinking hot chocolate and smores. In order to ignite the flame, you’ll need to purchase a
Over 1,8000 people rated this fire pit table with five-stars and swear by its durability and performance. Although it comes with a small cover for the burner, it’s recommended to protect it with a
“The fire pit can burn for long periods; we had it going for 2 hours one evening,”
Take your outdoor oasis to a whole other level and add the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
