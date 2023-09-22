TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As summer comes to a close, now is prime time to enjoy an outdoor fire pit while the weather is nice. There is nothing better than enjoying the fresh, crisp air surrounded by a warm fire with good company. And if you don’t already have a fire pit, you’re in luck because Amazon’s no.1 bestseller is currently $50 off.

The Ciays Gas Fire Pit Table is a great choice for anyone with a large backyard or a small patio. It automatically creates a relaxing atmosphere when lit and doesn’t require a lot of effort to set up or use. You’ll find everything you need for a quick assembly, including lava rock, in the box and several shoppers claim that the entire process takes less than an hour. That means you can start using it the day it arrives.

Ciays Gas Fire Pit Table, $210 (was $260) at Amazon

The steel frame measures 42-inches in length, and it leaves enough space for the fire pit to double as a table to hold snacks and beverages—we’re thinking hot chocolate and smores. In order to ignite the flame, you’ll need to purchase a 20-lbs. propane tank (sold separately) and hook it up below the table inside its storage chamber. It can reach up to 50,000 BTU, which is enough to heat a radius of up to a 10-ft. Not only does it provide “plenty of heat,” according to one reviewer , but it can also be used to roast hot dogs and marshmallows.

Over 1,8000 people rated this fire pit table with five-stars and swear by its durability and performance. Although it comes with a small cover for the burner, it’s recommended to protect it with a dedicated fire pit cover during the off-season.

“The fire pit can burn for long periods; we had it going for 2 hours one evening,” another shopper said . “It is super easy to start, you turn the dial and it is ready to go. Building it took about 45 minutes.”

Take your outdoor oasis to a whole other level and add the Ciays Fire Pit Table to your collection of outdoor furniture while it’s on sale for $210.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.