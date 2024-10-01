Amazon is selling a $100 mattress topper that feels like 'sleeping on a cloud' for only $57

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of factors that can contribute to a decrease in sleep quality, and some might automatically assume it's the mattress when in reality, there could be a more affordable solution. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on replacing your entire bed to try and catch some good Z's, consider upgrading your bedding.

The Chopinmoon Cooling Mattress Topper is a stellar option that's on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 for only $57. Although this early deal is open to everyone, only those with a Prime membership can enjoy fast, free shipping, which means it could arrive as soon as Friday, depending on your location. If you're not already signed up, now is the time to do so to ensure you have access to all of the October Prime Day deals that will become available on October 8.

Chopinmoon Cooling Mattress Topper, $57 (was $100) at Amazon

This queen-size mattress topper is made of soft, breathable fabric that's filled with plush, 4D spiral fiber which provides a comfortable layer for any type of mattress. It uses a double border and quilted design to keep the filling in place and evenly distributed at all times, no matter how much you toss and turn throughout the night. Plus, the brand says it's able to hold up to 60% more filling in comparison to others on the market. Over 100 shoppers claim that it feels like "sleeping on a cloud" because of how soft it is.

More than 3,000 of these mattress pads have already sold in the past 30 days, and it's backed by over 7,600 people who have given it a five-star rating. Several reviews said that it made their old mattresses "new again" and others described it as "super soft and comfortable."