Walmart is selling ‘the absolute best’ $150 TV trays for only $60, and shoppers call them ‘amazing’

Relaxing on the sofa with a snack or a meal after a hard day's work is something to look forward to. You can chow down while watching your favorite show, but accidents happen, especially if you don't have anywhere to set your food and drinks. That's where a set of TV trays comes in handy, and we found a super convenient option on sale that's one of Walmart's popular picks.

The Chitooma Folding TV Tray Set is available for only $60 right now, which is a discount of $90 off the regular price. Not only are these trays convenient to use when eating, but they fold down so they can be easily stored out of the way when not in use.

You may think that TV trays like these wouldn't have many features, but this isn't your average set. Each one includes an offset drink holder and height adjustment, making it that much better. The legs are engineered to slide under a sofa or bed so that the tray portion can sit close to your body, thereby avoiding messy spills. Its metal and plastic construction offers the perfect balance between durability and lightness and is easy to wipe clean.

Walmart shoppers loved the convenience that this tray set brought to their daily lives. They called it "the absolute best" and "amazing."

"Happy I came across these," another reviewer wrote. "Dream sofa tables! I am happy these came in a two-pack. They were simple to assemble, my almost three year old helped with ease."