Walmart is selling a 'high-quality' $70 cast iron griddle for only $37 right now
image caption
Salinas, United States - Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Shoppers say it produced "perfectly cooked steaks and veggies."
Wolterk/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a stainless steel cookware set is essential for daily meal prep, a cast iron griddle can take your cooking to the next level. Unfortunately, cast iron can be costly if you don't know where to look. But if you find the right one, it can change the menu in your home for the better. We found a terrific option on sale at Walmart, and we think you'll love it as much as we do.

The Chefspot Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle is only $37, which is a whopping 47% off the regular price of $70. What's more, this griddle is actually reversible, with grooves on one side and a flat cooking surface on the other. It's like getting two griddles in one!

Chefspot Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle, $37 (was $70) at Walmart

Chefspot Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle

This is one of the best cast iron griddles Walmart sells, and to get it a deep discount is even better. It measures 20 inches in length, so there's plenty of room to cook everything from pancakes to a steak dinner. It has a rust-resistant nonstick finish, easy-grip handles, and works with both cooktops and open flame stoves. This griddle comes pre-seasoned, meaning it's already coated with a protective oil layer so it's ready to use out of the box.

Walmart customers loved everything about this griddle. One buyer, who called it "the perfect stovetop grill" said it provided "perfectly cooked steaks and veggies." Another shopper described it as "heavy duty," adding that it" is a "quality piece of cookware." Multiple reviewers complimented the griddle's hefty weight, remarking that it spoke to the superior quality and durability of the product.

If you're ready to up your cooking game, consider the Chefspot Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle. It's the perfect addition to your kitchen arsenal, and the current low price is too good to miss.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

