Amazon is selling an 'excellent' $190 knife sharpener for only $95 that shoppers 'love'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don't need to be a professional chef to know that after using a knife for a long time, it can get dull. Dull knives make it more difficult to cut and can even make using them a safety hazard — since you're more prone to slipping, accidents are bound to happen. But there's one easy way to fix it, and it's a knife sharpener.

The Chef’s Choice 1520 Professional Electric Knife Sharpener is an amazing option for an electric knife sharpener that will give you expert-level results at home. It's originally $190, but is currently 50% off. At only $95, it's an incredible deal.

Chef’s Choice 1520 Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, $95 (was $190) at Amazon

The Chef’s Choice 1520 Professional Electric Knife Sharpener uses diamond abrasives to bring dull knives back to life. It applies a 20-degree edge for a more traditional, sharp edge and can also apply a 15-degree edge for an even sharper knife and more precise cutting. It can also be used on most knives, whether they're straight-edge or serrated.

"As an avid home cook, I subscribe to the philosophy that life is too short to use dull knives," one shopper wrote . "This is my third Chef's Choice sharpener in 14 years because I use them a lot and wear them out. However, they are indispensable equipment in my kitchen."

Another reviewer wrote that they "love" the sharpener, it's "really easy to use," and that they have a collection of "good chef's knives" and the "knife sharpener brought a fantastic edge back to all of them."

One reviewer also wrote that it "stores easily" and is an "excellent sharpener" that gives "amazing" results.