Amazon is selling an 'excellent' $190 knife sharpener for only $95 that shoppers 'love'

You don't need to be a professional chef to know that after using a knife for a long time, it can get dull. Dull knives make it more difficult to cut and can even make using them a safety hazard — since you're more prone to slipping, accidents are bound to happen. But there's one easy way to fix it, and it's a knife sharpener.
The
Chef’s Choice 1520 Professional Electric Knife Sharpener, $95 (was $190) at
Amazon
The Chef’s Choice 1520 Professional Electric Knife Sharpener uses diamond abrasives to bring dull knives back to life. It applies a 20-degree edge for a more traditional, sharp edge and can also apply a 15-degree edge for an even sharper knife and more precise cutting. It can also be used on most knives, whether they're straight-edge or serrated.
"As an avid home cook, I subscribe to the philosophy that life is too short to use dull knives,"
One reviewer also wrote that it "stores easily" and is an "excellent sharpener" that gives "amazing" results.
If there's one way to make your life easier in the kitchen, getting the
