Macy's is selling an exclusive $200 sheet set for only $56 during its massive surprise sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You can never really have too many sheet sets, right? Considering they should be washed at least once a week — or more for people with pets — it's a good idea to have extras on hand during laundry day. Not only does it ensure you always have fresh sheets, but routinely swapping your bedding also helps it last longer.

Anyone in the market for more linens should have the Charter Club Sleep Soft King Sheet Set on their radar while it's a whopping $144 off during Macy's massive closeout sale . All you have to do to secure this exclusive item is use code VIP at checkout, and the discount will automatically be applied, bringing the total down to only $56 for the four-piece set. It includes one fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 17 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two king-size pillowcases.

Charter Club Sleep Soft 4-Piece King Sheet Set, $56 (was $200) at Macy's

The entire set is made from soft, breathable 300 thread-count fabric (70% viscose from bamboo and 30% cotton) using a sateen weave, which gives it a silky-smooth feeling. Plus, it's naturally moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable all night long. To keep them in pristine condition, the sheets should be washed with mild detergent on a gentle cycle without bleach or fabric softener and dried on a low heat setting.

Nearly 200 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, and several "love the extra-deep pockets" that keep the sheets in place even if you toss and turn. Others claim that the fabric gets softer after every wash and is "nearly wrinkle-free."

"I love these sheets…these are my second set," another reviewer wrote. "Absolutely divine to sleep on."