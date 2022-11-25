If you're on a smart home kick, like smart bulbs and voice assistants, there's another device you could be missing. With the Chamberlain myQ Hub for your garage door, you can complete your household smart network.

Chamberlain’s myQ Hub has also returned to an all-time-low price of just $16.98 on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report for Black Friday.

Here is what you need to know about compatibility: Chamberlain says the myQ smart hub will work with most motorized garage openers with safety sensors that were manufactured after 1993.

This includes most name brand units, not just the garage door openers made by Chamberlain, so models by Genie and Stanley are supported as well. Full compatibility information can be found on the Amazon page.

After an easy setup that involves pairing the hub with your garage door opener, you’ll be off to the races via the companion app for Android or iOS. From there you can check and see the status of your door, like if it’s open or closed, as well as a log of the history of when it was controlled.

The coolest part is that you can open and close the garage door from your smartphone via the app. You can even get notifications sent for when the door opens or closes. You can also share access to your door to other family members for easy control.

At just $16.98, this is an excellent gadget to provide more peace of mind and make it easy to control your garage door. You can score it on Amazon here.

