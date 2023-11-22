Amazon's bestselling 'incredibly soft' bed sheets with 217,000 perfect ratings are 49% off in Black Friday deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Having comfortable bed sheets is important to make sure you’re setting yourself up to get a good night’s sleep; the quality of your covers can negatively, or positively, impact your rest cycles, comfort level, and overall sleep patterns. Ahead of Black Friday 2023, Amazon is doing everyone a favor by cutting the price of its bestselling sheets and pillowcase set by a massive 49%.
Currently the no. 1 bestseller in its category,
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bedding Sheet Set, $25.49 (was $50) at
Amazon
With over 215,000 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of how cozy the set feels. Many praise the bedding’s “incredibly soft” texture and “comfy” style.
“I love how soft these sheets are,”
Some even say that the sheets are better than silk, which is often a go-to for a luxuriously smooth fabric, and others appreciate the quality and durability, noting the sheets don’t get worn out after going through the laundry. “These sheets are heaven! I am ultra-sensitive to fabrics and these are honestly the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever owned,”
If you want to max out your sleep comfort this winter, grab this
More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:
- Ugg's Cozy Slippers Are Just $70 at Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale, but Hurry — They’ll Probably Sell Out Fast
- Samsung's Ultra Portable Freestyle Projector Is a Game-Changer for Movie Nights and Hundreds Off
- Tons of New Balance Shoes Already Got Huge Price Cuts for Black Friday on Amazon
This story originally appeared on Parade.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.