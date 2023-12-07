A Casper bundle with a queen mattress, pillows, sheets, and a cover is $341 off right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s the end of the year, which is prime time to purge your old worn-out bedding and upgrade to plush and supportive items, especially while they’re on sale. Of course, a new mattress should be your no.1 priority, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on new pillows and bed sheets too. Replacing everything at once can be quick, easy, and affordable thanks to one standout deal.

The Casper Bundle includes a queen mattress, sheet set, two pillows, and a waterproof mattress cover all for just $1,022, a massive $341 discount. To put it into perspective, that’s still less than what you’d typically spend on most queen mattresses alone since some can cost upwards of $2,600 even while on sale. But hurry, the sitewide Casper sale where you can score everything up to 25% off ends on Dec. 18, and popular items like this complete bedding set might sell out before then.

The Queen Casper Bundle, $1,022 (was $1,363) at Casper

The Casper Mattress , which can also be purchased on its own, is made of premium memory foam that forms to your body to relieve pressure points and help you relax. No matter if you prefer to sleep on your back, side, or stomach, this bed can support any position. It features a layer of Casper’s signature foam with Airscape technology to provide plenty of airflow and block out humidity, making it great for hot sleepers. Underneath is a supportive layer of foam that prevents the bed from sagging and helps prolong its life, which you can extend by rotating your mattress every few months.

Although it’s already topped with a cozy knit cover, it’s always a good idea to add an extra layer of protection just in case. That’s where the waterproof mattress cover comes in handy. It’s made of a combination of polyester, spandex, and thermoplastic polyurethane to ensure it protects the mattress from spills, dirt, and sweat, without causing a ton of noise as you move around in your sleep.

To make your new bed even more comfortable, two Original Casper Pillows come with each queen bundle. Highly rated by over 4,300 shoppers who gave them five stars, one reviewer even said they “immediately slept better—back or side—and neck pain was gone” once they started using the pillows. Additionally, you’ll also receive a four-piece percale sheet set that comes with one fitted and flat sheet and two matching pillowcases that are all made of soft, breathable fabric.