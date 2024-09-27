Walmart's bestselling $200 9-piece stainless steel cookware set is now only $50

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Pots and pans are a necessity, but they come with a cost: kitchen storage space. Luckily, some innovative brands have started to design their cookware with space-saving features, and America's cupboards are better for it. We found a set of pots and pans on clearance that can help you make a delicious meal and keep your kitchen cabinets neat and organized at the same time!

Walmart is selling the Carote Stainless Steel Detachable Handle Cookware Set for only $50 right now. That's a discount of $150 off the regular price. This shiny set of pots and pans will make cooking a pleasure, and they're a joy to store.

Carote Stainless Steel Detachable Handle Cookware Set, $50 (was $200) at Walmart

Modern cookware is available in all different colors and textures, but sometimes the classics are best. That's why this gorgeous all stainless steel set is such a great buy. The set includes a fry pan, sauté pan, sauce pan, stock pot, three silicone lids, and two removable handles. The handles are what make this cookware so special. They can be removed and reattached to any of the pots or pans, which allows you to store each piece without bulky handles sticking out. The set is made from durable triple-bonded stainless steel, which also leads to more efficient heat induction. It's dishwasher-safe as well, so post meal clean-ups are easy-peasy!

Walmart customers "highly recommended" this cookware. They loved the "space-saving" design of the removable handles. One buyer wrote, "I love how lightweight this product is. I also love that I can stack them to store in small places that traditional pots/pans won't fit because of the handle." Another shopper called it "the best set I've ever owned," and added that the "pots and pans heat evenly and quickly." This cookware is hot and the price is positively delicious!