Amazon is selling an 11-piece $120 cookware set for only $54 with double Prime Day discounts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At a time when fast food is a luxury expense, cooking meals at home is a necessary method of saving money. But if your pots and pans aren’t up to snuff, those savings may be out of reach and it may be time to consider an upgrade.

You’d be hard-pressed to find cookware that’s a better bang for your buck than this Carote 11-piece nonstick pots and pans set , especially during Prime Big Deal Days 2024. This TikTok-famous pot and pan set is down to a mere $54 from its original $120 price, after clipping the 10% on-page coupon. It's a top-selling cookware set on Amazon, earning more than 12,000 five-star ratings.

Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $54 (was $120) at Amazon

This Carote set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, a 10-inch sauté pan, 7- and 8-inch saucepans, various lids, and two removable handles. That's plenty of equipment for most home cooks.

"We bought these for our travel trailer and they are PERFECT," one shopper wrote. "They nest and stack well, we use pot and pan protectors between them. Nonstick works great, don't use metal utensils, people!"

Surprisingly, the cookware set’s removable handles have been a standout for its owners. Shoppers on Amazon found that this feature lends itself well for storage, with many highlighting that it takes up much less space than comparable sets. The ability to add and remove the handles also make the transition from stovetop to the dinner table — and finally to the fridge — seamless.

"Love having the removable handles," another shopper said. "They stack great and take up little space in cabinets. Very attractive. Easy cleanup."

Carote pans use nonstick granite, which means cleanup is a breeze and it can be used with several heating elements, including gas, ceramic, electric, and induction. It’s also oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike comparable nonstick pans, Carote promises a PFOA-, PFOS-, and lead-free cooking experience.