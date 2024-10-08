Skip to main content
Amazon is selling an 11-piece $120 cookware set for only $54 with double Prime Day discounts
image caption
Sydney, Australia - Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building.

Amazon is selling an 11-piece $120 cookware set for only $54 with double Prime Day discounts

It's earned more than 12,800 perfect ratings.

Daria Nipot/Getty Images

It's earned more than 12,800 perfect ratings.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At a time when fast food is a luxury expense, cooking meals at home is a necessary method of saving money. But if your pots and pans aren’t up to snuff, those savings may be out of reach and it may be time to consider an upgrade.

You’d be hard-pressed to find cookware that’s a better bang for your buck than this Carote 11-piece nonstick pots and pans set, especially during Prime Big Deal Days 2024. This TikTok-famous pot and pan set is down to a mere $54 from its original $120 price, after clipping the 10% on-page coupon. It's a top-selling cookware set on Amazon, earning more than 12,000 five-star ratings. 

Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $54 (was $120) at Amazon

The Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is on sale right now at Amazon

This Carote set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, a 10-inch sauté pan, 7- and 8-inch saucepans, various lids, and two removable handles. That's plenty of equipment for most home cooks.

RICHMOND, TEXAS - Paula Colorado tapes up a box preparing an item to be shipped at the Amazon HOU6 Fulfillment Center in Richmond.

Amazon is selling a $100 cordless stick vacuum that shoppers say is 'better than Dyson' for only $79 during Prime Day

Read More
RICHMOND, TEXAS - Paula Colorado tapes up a box preparing an item to be shipped at the Amazon HOU6 Fulfillment Center in Richmond.

Amazon is selling a $100 cordless stick vacuum that shoppers say is 'better than Dyson' for only $79 during Prime Day

Read More

"We bought these for our travel trailer and they are PERFECT," one shopper wrote. "They nest and stack well, we use pot and pan protectors between them. Nonstick works great, don't use metal utensils, people!"

Surprisingly, the cookware set’s removable handles have been a standout for its owners. Shoppers on Amazon found that this feature lends itself well for storage, with many highlighting that it takes up much less space than comparable sets. The ability to add and remove the handles also make the transition from stovetop to the dinner table — and finally to the fridge — seamless.

"Love having the removable handles," another shopper said. "They stack great and take up little space in cabinets. Very attractive. Easy cleanup."

Carote pans use nonstick granite, which means cleanup is a breeze and it can be used with several heating elements, including gas, ceramic, electric, and induction. It’s also oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike comparable nonstick pans, Carote promises a PFOA-, PFOS-, and lead-free cooking experience.

For anyone looking to upgrade their hand-me-down cookware, or for those who want to ditch their delivery app subscription, this Carote pan collection is one to consider. Currently down to the price of one or two meals from a delivery app, Amazon’s top-selling cookware set is an impulse buy you won’t regret — and one that could save you money in the end. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
Household ProductsAmazonCookwareSavings

Exclusive Investor Content

tug of war

⭐Meisler: Will stocks jump the gun again and mute the possible upside?

Market Recon

⭐The most important morning note you'll read today

Goldilocks

⭐The Goldilocks economic narrative is a fairy tale

A graphic represents dividend stocks. -lead

⭐3 quality dividend growth stocks for the long run

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now