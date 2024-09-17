Walmart is selling a $200 knife set for only $43, and shoppers say it's 'unbelievably well-made'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you consider yourself an at-home chef or are a beginner when it comes to cooking, you can never go wrong with a new knife set. After all, it's not safe to work with old, dull blades, so if you're due for an upgrade the Carote 14-Piece Knife Set should be on your radar while it's a whopping $157 off.

This highly rated knife set typically retails for $200 but is currently on sale for only $43 at Walmart for a limited time. It comes with everything you need for effortless meal prep, including an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening wheel, and a wooden knife block for safe storage. Each knife is made of high-carbon German stainless steel with ergonomic handles that are durable, rust-resistant, and dishwasher safe.

According to the brand, these knives go through multiple inspections to ensure the best quality product every time. That means every set has passed several rounds of testing before even hitting the shelves so you can feel good about your purchase. But don't just take the brand's word for it, listen to the hundreds of people who have given the set a perfect five-star rating.

It's backed by more than 1,800 shoppers, one of which said it's "unbelievably well-made" while another called it "marvelous to use and aesthetically pleasing."

"These knives have retained their sharpness for a surprisingly long time," another reviewer wrote. "It has been over a month since my purchase and everything in the set has been used numerous times. The original edge still holds strong, which is superior for value-priced knives."