Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $299 cookware set for only $65, and shoppers call it the 'very best'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, now is a good time to access your kitchen and make sure you're prepared with the proper utensils to whip up delicious meals. Whether you're bringing a dish to a gathering or are hosting one yourself, having a quality cookware set can make all the difference in your meal preparation.

If you're in the market for cookware that tons of shoppers "highly recommend," then consider the Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set while it's on sale for a whopping $234 off ahead. With such a steep discount, you can add the entire lot to your cart for only $65, which equals only $6.50 apiece. It includes two frying pans, a sauté pan, a saucepan, and a casserole dish with their respective lids as well as a stainless steel steamer and a spatula. That's practically everything you need to make the perfect holiday meal.

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $65 (was $299) at Walmart

All of the pots and pans are made of nonstick granite material that allows you to cook meats and vegetables without them becoming glued to the surface. Not only does it ensure consistent results, but it also makes cleanup quick and easy. Simply wash them with hot, soapy water and let them air dry on a drying rack.

More than 2,200 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and claim it's the "very best" they've ever used. One person said, "The set includes all the essential pieces I need for daily cooking, and they heat up evenly for perfect results every time."

"These are amazing…they conduct heat like I've never seen before," another reviewer wrote. "I have never had a pan heat up and start cooking so quickly and so evenly! We have had Cuisinart pans and all different brands and these are the winners by far!"