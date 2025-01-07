Nordstrom Rack is selling a 'stylish' $195 Calvin Klein quilted jacket for $60, and it's a shopper 'favorite'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The key to the perfect wardrobe is having staple pieces you can use for multiple occasions. One option is a high-quality jacket that you can dress up or down and is comfortable. The Calvin Klein Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket fits the bill, and it happens to be on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Right now, you can get the $195 for only $60 — that's a whopping 69% discount.

Calvin Klein Water-Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket, $60 (was $195) at Nordstrom Rack

The Calvin Klein Water-Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket is a stylish layer that you can wear year-round. During the winter, you can use it as a layer for extra warmth, and it makes for a nice lightweight jacket during the spring and fall. With a quilted pattern made of water-resistant nylon, it has a cozy yet sophisticated look and is also functional. You can get the jacket in three colors: black, olive, and navy.

"This quilted jacket is the real deal," one reviewer said. "It goes well with jeans and slacks. I get so many compliments when I wear it." They added that they like it so much, they're looking to buy another in a different color.

"What a comfortable, lightweight fit, and versatile jacket! This jacket never goes out of style, with its sleek and minimal design. The quality of the jacket is to be noted, too, as it is durable for any kind of weather," another shopper said, adding that it's their "new favorite jacket."

Other shoppers said it's "perfect," "warm but lightweight," "stylish," and "durable."