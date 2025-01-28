Skip to main content
Macy's is selling 'perfect' $119 Calvin Klein boots for $48, and shoppers call them 'extremely comfortable'
image caption
PARAMUS, NJ - A Macy's corporate logo hangs on the wall of their store at the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey

And they are available in five sleek colorways.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A stylish and practical pair of boots is essential, especially for the colder months. While snow boots are the best choice for harsher climates, a standard pair of booties is versatile enough to wear for any occasion.

Great for keeping your feet warm and dry while you're out and about during winter rain showers or if you are looking for a style that you can take straight from the boardroom to the bar, the Calvin Klein Jasen Block Heel Booties from Macy's are a fantastic choice. Right now, you can grab them for only $48, down 60% from their original price of $119. Just be sure to use code WINTER at checkout to receive the full discount.

Calvin Klein Jasen Block Heel Booties, $48 (was $119) at Macy's

The Calvin Klein Jasen Block Heel Booties are on sale right now at Macy's

The boots come in five stylish colorways (black, black suede, light neutral, dark natural, and dark red) so you're sure to find a hue that will match your vibe and your existing shoe collection. They're available to shop in sizes 5 to 11 and are designed in a medium fit.

A small block heel makes them a great boot for any occasion, whether you're wearing them all day at the office or for an evening out. They have a handy side zip to easily slip the boots on and off, while the side strap and buckle add extra visual interest. Giving them a touch of luxury, the gold-toned detailing on the heel features the iconic Calvin Klein logo.

Shoppers were impressed with their new booties, calling them "high-quality," "well worth the money," and "perfect."

"I highly recommend these boots," one shopper wrote. "[They are] extremely comfortable [and] I feel they are nicely made."

"I love these boots. I was skeptical about ordering online as I usually go into the store. To my surprise they were true to size," another wrote. "I love the style and the comfort and I have received so many compliments."

Step to it and shop the Calvin Klein Jasen Block Heel Booties for only $48 before this incredible deal ends. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

