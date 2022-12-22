These 'Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store' Retailers Make Last Minute Shopping a Breeze

If you've missed shipping deadlines, there's still a way to make your holiday shopping much easier (and shorter). No more wandering the aisles with sweat-inducing anxiety, wondering what to get for your final stocking stuffers--or if you like to live dangerously, what you're going to get for everyone on your list on Christmas Eve.

Take some of the frustration and confusion out of your shopping. These retailers are offering a 'buy online, pick up in-store' option. Not sure if it's still going to be on the shelves before you go? Retailers like Walmart will tell you the nearest store it's available for pick up.

After making your final shopping selections, at the check out page, make sure to choose the pick-up option, and you'll also save on shipping charges.

Many retailers are offering a ton of last minute discounts, so be sure to check out some of the fantastic savings you can snag online.

Save up to 50% off online and in-stores, and snag the final hours of an extra 40% off sale items.

To check in-store pickup, make sure to select a size (if purchasing clothing), and Anthroplogie will tell you the closest available store. In-store pickup may have a delay if items are not currently in stock. You should also select "check other stores" to see if any of the other stores in the area have available stock.



The Winter Sale Preview event can save you up to 60% off sale styles, and an extra 20% off applied at checkout. If you need last minute gifts, buy online and pick up in-store.

Get up to 50% off holiday gifts, plus 25% off your entire purchase when you shop at Bed Bath & Beyond. Sales and reward points are valid through Dec. 25.

Shop online and you can get store and curbside pickup, as well as same day delivery if you order by a certain time.

Best Buy is offering a Last-Minute Sales Event, and you can get gifts fast.

Some products can be ready in an hour with store or curbside pickup, though quantities are limited. Be sure to set your store before you shop as well.

During Bloomingdale's Great Gift-Mas Sale, take $25 off every $100 you spend on items labeled "take $25 off". Sale ends Dec. 24.

Not only can you buy online and pick up in store, but Bloomingdale's is also offering free shipping for everyone through Dec. 22, along with free returns. If your order online and pick up your gifts curbside, you can usually get it within two hours. If you select "same-day delivery" at checkout, you can also get them straight do your door. Learn more here.

Get 20% off your entire purchase when you buy online and pick up in-store or curbside. Some product availability will vary by store.

It's your last chance to save. Curbside and in-store pickup is still available, and you can get your gifts in two hours.

During DSW's last minute sale event, you can also save up to 60% off select styles through Dec. 24.

Get up to 50% off hundreds of holiday deals both online and in-store. You can also get up to 60% off clearance, and up to 50% off outwear and boots. Not sure what your loved one may really need this season? Gift cards are also available.

Save up to 50% off all women's styles, 40% off men's styles, and extra style steals before the holidays.

If you buy online by 3 p.m. Eastern through Dec. 23, and pick up in store, you'll get $10 Express Cash when you spend $50 or more.

Click. Wrap. Done. Save an extra 50% off sale items with code GOSHOP, and 40% off regular price styles with code DEAL.

If you want to get your gifts on time, be sure to check out Gap's buy online and pick up curbside option.

The Home Depot is offering two options for purchases. You can snag free in-store pickup, or you may get free two-day delivery. You'll need to act fast to get it by Christmas.

JCPenney is offering up to 60% off doorbusters and select styles.

Get fast and free same-day pickup in as little as two hours when you shop online and pick up at a nearby location.

This is the final call for gifts from lululemon. If you order gifts online, you could pick them up in-store in as little as two hours.

Not quite sure what you want to buy? Explore the lululemon gift guide for inspiration.

Shop at Macy's before it's too late! Snag between 20% to 60% off last minute gifts. From jewelry to toys, be sure to shop your store, and you can pick them up by Dec. 23.

Take 40% off all regular price purchases with code 40ENTIRE1222. You can get it today with curbside pickup, or same-day delivery if ordered by 2 p.m.

Get 20% off full-size fragrances and must-have mini's $35 and under.

Get your gifts with free same-day delivery when you use code FREESAMEDAY at checkout. Some terms apply.

Sephora offers multiple options, including pickup in-store or curbside if ordered by 4 p.m. local time through Dec. 24. You may be eligible for same-day delivery if ordered by 3 p.m. local time through Dec. 24.

You can get $10 off $40 or $20 off $100 both online and in-store with code CHEER22 or JOY22 at checkout. It's the last week to shop beauty deals up to 50% off.

If you order by Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. local time, you're eligible for same day pickup.

Take up to 45% off tech, 50% off toys, 25% off seasonal décor and other flash picks and last-minute stocking stuffers from Walmart.

Get fits in as little as one hour when you order by 4 p.m. local time through Dec. 24. Some restrictions and fees apply. Make sure you select your store for pickup when shopping online.

Prices and deals are accurate at time of publishing.