Amazon is selling a Bulova watch for $245 with 'great quality, performance, and fit'

Few brands have been able to hold the public's attention for over a century the way Bulova watches have. The company is known for its technological advancements in timekeeping as well as its world-class designs. Amazon is currently selling a Bulova watch that looks like no other we've ever seen, and we think it's a real crowd-pleaser. Whether you're looking for a fun timepiece for wearing to the beach or you want something to wear to the office that will turn heads in all the right ways, this may be the watch for you. However, we're not sure how long this Amazon-exclusive deal will last, so hesitate at your own risk.

The Bulova Oceanographer Ceramic Watch is on sale for only $245. That's 30% off the original price of $350. If you think you can find a better watch at a better price elsewhere, you're free to try. However, we don't think you'll find one this unique anywhere online.

This watch is probably unlike any you've ever owned, and that makes it a fun choice. The case is actually made from ceramic, which is more prevalent in high-end luxury watches than in most affordable offerings. It's a lightweight and durable option that's quite eye-catching as well. The watch has a polyurethane rubber strap that's breathable yet feels substantial on the wrist. The perforations allow for continuous airflow, even in the warmest conditions. However, where the watch really stands out is in the aesthetics department.

The bright white case, dial, and strap strike a bold look that will cause those around you to take notice and appreciate your style. The dial has a beautiful flowing water textured pattern at the bottom, offering depth and dimension to an otherwise simplistic face. The gray and orange rotating dive bezel is a nice accent to the stark white look of the rest of the watch. You certainly won't look like a shrinking violet wearing this watch, but you might be accused of being white hot.

The technical specs are definitely worth a mention as well. The high-accuracy quartz movement keeps time as well as the best watches in the world. The 41 millimeter case diameter makes it a perfect size for just about any wrist circumference. There is luminescent coating on the handset as well as the hour indices, making it highly legible, even in the darkest of conditions. A date window sits at the 3 o'clock position, allowing you to know exactly what date it is at any given moment. Finally, the watch's 100 meters of water resistance gives you the peace of mind that you can take this watch swimming in any environment, and it will be safe from water damage. It's also available in three fun colorways.

Case diameter: 41 millimeters.

41 millimeters. Case material: Ceramic.

Ceramic. Movement: High-accuracy quartz.

High-accuracy quartz. Strap material: Polyurethane rubber.

Amazon customers were very impressed with this beautiful watch. "The ceramic case is different," one shopper said. "I really like this watch for its cool design, great quality, performance, and fit."

