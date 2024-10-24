Amazon is selling a $45 6-pack of durable storage bags for only $18, and they're going fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is approaching, which means now is an ideal time to thoroughly organize your home before hosting large gatherings. There are many ways to keep your belongings safe when stored, but having a set of durable bags is the way to go.

As if it were meant to be, a six-pack of the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags is marked down to just $18, thanks to double discounts when you apply the on-page coupon. Over 20,000 sets have been sold in the last month, and it’s now the no.2 bestseller in Amazon’s under-bed storage category .

This is the lowest price this set has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, so now is the time to buy while each bag is just $3 apiece. Plus with a Prime membership, you’ll unlock free two-day shipping to ensure they arrive in time for a weekend closet cleanout.

Budding Joy 6-Pack Large Storage Bags, $18 (was $45) at Amazon

The set includes six bags measuring 23-inches wide, 16-inches tall, and 13-inches deep and have a capacity of up to 90L, meaning they can hold anything from bedding to clothes to decorations. Needless to say, they can be used for virtually anything and have a thoughtful see-through design, making it easy to see what you have stored in each. Additionally, they’re made with two layers of thick fabric with reinforced seams for extra durability to keep your items safe for years.

Although they’re not waterproof, they’ll still help keep out small amounts of excess moisture and will keep out pests like mice and bugs. This alone makes them a major upgrade from cardboard boxes, and in the grand scheme of things, they cost about the same as a pack of boxes .

Take it from more than 35,000 shoppers who have given these bags a five-star rating and buy a pack for yourself. One person said, “we’re moving and using them [for] linens and blankets, and [they] will be great for storage beyond the move.”

“I love the capacity of these large storage bags,” another reviewer wrote . “They are perfect for storing clothing, linens, blankets, towels, etc. With these, my new year organizing is well underway!”