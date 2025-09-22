Amazon is selling Brooks sneakers for $70 right now

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Why we love this deal

Whether you’re a runner always looking to log some miles or someone who prefers their exercise routine to consist of a brisk walk at best, having a sturdy pair of sneakers is important. A solid pair of shoes provides the proper support to keep common injuries like plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, shin splints, and stress fractures from occurring. Plus, with so many great styles available on the market these days, you often can get fashion and function in whatever shoe you choose, making them a great addition to your closet.

While the high price tag attached to some of them is often worthwhile when you consider all the benefits a quality pair of sneakers can offer, you don’t always have to pay through the roof for an exceptional pair of shoes. Right now, the Brooks Revel 7 Neutral Running Shoe is 30% off, and you can score your own impressive pair starting at just $70.

Brooks Revel 7 Neutral Running Shoe, From $70 (was $100) at Amazon

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Why do shoppers love it?

The springy rubber bottom and DNA midsole cushioning, which adapts to the wearer’s stride, weight, and speed, protect the foot by providing a strong base that deflects impact away from the body as it moves. The bottom of the shoe is designed to provide enhanced energy return, which rebounds your own energy back to improve activity and reduce fatigue long-term. The cushioning allows for excellent shock absorption, so movement doesn’t put intense pressure on the bottom half of your body.

The lace-up shoe is crafted with a rubber knit fabric that provides structure and airflow to keep your feet cool, along with a soft nylon lining that comforts the foot when worn. Each shoe weighs 1.25 pounds and offers great arch support, particularly for those who have high arches. The EVA insole provides foam padding for a comfortable fit that doesn’t leave feet aching or sore, making them great for long-term wear.

Choose from 17 different colors and styles to find a pair that looks just as good on a jog as they do paired with a sweater and jeans.

Details to know

Colors: 17.

17. Sizes: Shoe sizes start at 5 and go up to 12. Prices vary slightly with size.

Shoe sizes start at 5 and go up to 12. Prices vary slightly with size. Features: The shoe has a special DNA midsole cushioning that absorbs impact and adapts to the user’s stride, weight, and speed.

Shoppers appreciate their reliability for casual daily use, and say they’re breathable, soft, and feel durable whether worn on pavement or a treadmill. Other shoppers are impressed with the comfortable fit for hours of wear, especially nurses or healthcare workers who are on their feet for long periods of time. “Retired now, I still will wear them,” one shopper said.

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Stay active and comfortably on the go with the Brooks Revel 7 Neutral Running Shoe, available now for a limited time for only $70 at Amazon.