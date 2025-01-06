Nordstrom Rack is selling 'comfortable' $160 Brooks sneakers for $90 that shoppers say are 'great for longer runs'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to the new year, one of the most common goals is to aim for a healthier and more active lifestyle. Between going all out and buying a home gym, using a small space-friendly mini stepper, or simply going for more walks, there are so many ways to get fit. But one workout essential you don't want to skip out on is a comfortable pair of shoes. Luckily, the Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 20 Running Shoes are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack with a 43% discount that you don't want to miss.

Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit 20 Running Shoes, $90 (was $160) at Nordstrom Rack

The sneakers are a dream for runners with a design made to keep up with an active lifestyle. It has comfort, performance, and convenience at the top of mind. For starters, it has a simple external lacing system that you don't have to worry about stopping mid-workout to adjust and re-tie. With an expandable tongue, the shoes adapt to your feet while you move. The shoes are also packed with comfort, thanks to its premium cushioning.

According to shoppers, the sneakers are worth the buy. Customers have mentioned that the running shoes are "superb," "great for longer runs," and the "best shoes you can buy."

When it comes to comfort, shoppers say the shoes are "very comfortable" and have a "spacious toe box and plenty of cushion for an everyday runner." A reviewer said that they're "one of the most comfortable" running shoes they've owned. "These are wildly soft and feel like walking on a cloud," another shopper said.