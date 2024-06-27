TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This month has been ripe with discounts on the best running shoes from brands like Hoka and Nike, but some of the most sought-after styles from Brooks have also been marked down during the brand's summer sale. That includes the Brooks Ghost 15, which is the brand's bestselling sneaker and one renowned for its plentiful cushioning that is a must-get for anybody looking to run, walk, or vacation comfortably this summer.

The Brooks Ghost 15 is now on sale for just $100 on the brand's website—29% off the normal $140 price. These shoes have earned over 1,500 five-star ratings from Brooks shoppers who say they're comfortable "right out of the box," continuing the Ghost collection's legacy as the brand's top style. It's available in sizes 7 to 15 and comes in over 15 colors—several of which you'll find in multiple widths—but some sizes have already started to sell out.

Brooks Ghost 15 in Ebony/Black/Oyster, $100 (was $140) at Brooks

The Brooks Ghost is a road running shoe that's built with proper support for neutral foot types. It comes with a steep 12mm heel-to-toe drop that helps encourage forward motion, whether running or walking, and it's backed by a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association as a style that's known to promote foot health. In this model, the shoe has an upgraded midsole cushion with the brand's soft and light DNA Loft V2 foam and a better-fitting mesh upper that adds a little extra structure to keep feet better cradled within. It's the go-to style for daily running and cardio, long walks, and is a great option for anybody dealing with foot issues.

There are many reasons why shoppers say the Ghost is amazing, but for the vast majority, it all comes down to comfort. "The Ghost never disappoints," one shopper said. "I am a huge fan of the Ghost and I will continue buying them. They are the best running shoes that I have ever had and used while running. The comfort and durability are above and beyond any running shoe I ever experienced. I can honestly say this shoe has no weaknesses."

Brooks Ghost 15 in Alloy/Oyster/Black, $100 (was $140) at Brooks

Despite their strength as a running shoe, they're also one of the most sought-after styles for walking. "Fantastically comfortable," a shopper said. "I walk 15 to 20 miles a week for work. The Brooks Ghost series are the only shoes that keep my feet comfortable." Another shopper who was ailing from knee pain agreed, saying, "My physio guy recommended these shoes for walking and I have loved them for the past three years with zero knee issues."

If you're looking for a great sneaker to use for summer fitness or walking around on an upcoming vacation, the Brooks Ghost 15 needs to be at the top of your list. Now that it's $40 off, sizes are flying off the digital shelves, so make sure to get your size soon before they're sold out.

This story originally appeared on MensJournal.com.