Amazon is secretly selling an 'excellent' $600 espresso machine for $350 that shoppers say 'will change your life'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been on a journey to build out your coffee corner, there's a good chance that you have been eyeing up some espresso machines. And while they can definitely be pricey, they are also an appliance that you don't want to skimp on—especially if you are looking to forgo your daily $7 iced macchiato.

Right now, Amazon is holding a secret sale on a Breville Espresso Machine for a whopping 42% off. That brings the original price of $600 down to only $350. This deal is only available for Prime members, but there's no better time to join up than right before one of the biggest sales of the year—Prime Big Deal Days, which run from Oct. 8 to 9.

Breville Espresso Machine, $350 (was $600) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Though this machine appears high tech, it's also very user-friendly—even for beginners. Since it does all the hard work for you, you can pull the perfect shot every time at the touch of a button. The machine controls the volume of the pour so you can get a single or double shot, and it also has an adjustable pressure gauge that guides you to the perfect extraction every time.

"I have not even had the desire to go to my favorite coffee shop for a latte or espresso," said one shopper . "The quality of shots pulled from this machine match what I've been paying for. The espresso is amazing"

A high power steam wand heats up fast to great the fluffiest foam without any burnt taste, and it comes with all the accessories you need—single and dual wall filter baskets, coffee scoop and stainless steel jug. It also has a built-in tamper, and comes with cleaning tools and tablets to keep it running smoothly.

"This is a great machine for the beginner up through intermediate user at a very good price," said one shopper . "It makes a very very good espresso that probably can only be beat by a $2,000+ machine."

Another plainly said that it makes the kind of espresso that "will change your life." Consider us sold.