Amazon is secretly selling an 'excellent' $600 espresso machine for $350 that shoppers say 'will change your life'

If you've been on a journey to build out your coffee corner, there's a good chance that you have been eyeing up some espresso machines. And while they can definitely be pricey, they are also an appliance that you don't want to skimp on—especially if you are looking to forgo your daily $7 iced macchiato.
Right now, Amazon is holding a secret sale on a
Breville Espresso Machine, $350 (was $600) at
Amazon
Though this machine appears high tech, it's also very user-friendly—even for beginners. Since it does all the hard work for you, you can pull the perfect shot every time at the touch of a button. The machine controls the volume of the pour so you can get a single or double shot, and it also has an adjustable pressure gauge that guides you to the perfect extraction every time.
"I have not even had the desire to go to my favorite coffee shop for a latte or espresso,"
A high power steam wand heats up fast to great the fluffiest foam without any burnt taste, and it comes with all the accessories you need—single and dual wall filter baskets, coffee scoop and stainless steel jug. It also has a built-in tamper, and comes with cleaning tools and tablets to keep it running smoothly.
"This is a great machine for the beginner up through intermediate user at a very good price,"
This sale might not last for long, so
