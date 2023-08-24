Skip to main content
Shoppers call this handheld vacuum a ‘powerful little giant,’ and it’s $100 off on Amazon before Labor Day

You can use it "anywhere there is dust."

Cordless vacuums and upright vacuum cleaners are great for cleaning your floors, but what about the hard-to-reach areas they can’t get to? Whether you’re trying to remove dust and dirt from your car, furniture or baseboards, a handheld vacuum will make your life so much easier.

The Bossdan Handheld Vacuum has a cordless design that’s ideal for small jobs that require more precision. It comes with a wall-mounted charging dock and interchangeable attachments, including a slit flat tool and brush tool to handle all types of surfaces like carpet, upholstery, and tile.

Although a vacuum like this usually retails for $143, it’s on sale with double discounts at Amazon for just $44. That means you can save yourself $100 while reaping the benefits of a high-quality machine.

One of the many perks of having a handheld vacuum is that you can use it practically anywhere since it only weighs less than 3-lbs. This model offers two cleaning modes with powerful suction that’s made to pick up dirt, hair, and debris with ease. Better yet, it aims to do that without making much noise. An LED light on the front shows crumbs you might have otherwise missed, and it also features a one-touch dump button that lets you empty the dust box without having to touch anything gross.

Unlike other cordless vacuums, this one takes three hours to charge fully and can run for up to 30 minutes continuously, depending on which cleaning mode you choose. Several reviewers rave about the battery life, saying it “lasts a long time.”

Another shopper described it as a “powerful little giant,” adding that “it has powerful suction, is easy to use, and easy to clean. You can take it anywhere you need to spot clean an area…in your car, kitchen, and anywhere there is dust, crumbs, and dirt.”

Everyone should have a handheld vacuum, and now’s the time to buy if you’re still searching for the best model. The Bossdan Cordless Vacuum being on sale for 70% off at Amazon is a rare deal you don’t want to miss.

