Walmart is selling an 'extremely comfortable' $3,000 sofa for only $885, and shoppers are racing to buy it

Modular sectionals have boomed in popularity in the past couple years thanks to their ideal balance of versatility and comfort. But one of the biggest issues with this type of furniture is that they are generally pretty...well, big.

Lucky for you, Walmart is offering a sectional that is the best of both worlds. The Bonzy Home U-Shaped Sectional is not only large enough to comfortably seat at least six people, but it also has storage under every seat. And best of all? It’s currently on sale for only $885—which is a whopping $2,115 off the original price.

Bonzy Home U-Shaped Sectional, $885 (was $3,000) on Walmart

This sectional is available in two colors—dark and light gray—both of which are on sale, but the light gray is listed at $40 more for $899 — still a fabulous deal. Each of the seats has a 23x23x7-inch storage space inside, which is great for blankets, pillows, or games—and the pieces lock together in your preferred formation so you don’t have to worry about them sliding around—or you falling through.

Despite holding a lot of people, it’s not as large as it may seem. "It is ideal for compact spaces,” wrote one customer. “Extremely comfortable to rest on, and incredibly simple to assemble—it’s an excellent value for the cost.”

Another reviewer even found it worked in their mobile home. ”I purchased this couch for my travel trailer and I adore it," they wrote. "This couch works great for smaller homes, RVs, and compact flats. Ours is still as comfy as the day we bought it!”

The cushions were described by many as “plush but firm,” and they all have washable, removable covers which helps prevent staining and is good for kid and pet-filled homes. Customers claimed that the package arrived quickly, and that it was easy to assemble on their own.

While Walmart has been slaying the furniture game by slashing prices recently, these deals don’t last forever. So be sure to snatch up this sectional quickly before it’s back to regular price!

This story originally appeared on Parade.