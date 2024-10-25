Amazon is selling a top-rated $60 Bluetooth speaker for only $23, and shoppers say it's 'very loud'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Playing music through your phone speakers might be loud enough if it's just you listening, but get a gathering of three or more people and your playlist will get drowned out real fast. If you want to get the party started, you really need to have a speaker that can handle a crowd.

Finding a speaker that is practical, durable, and affordable can be a challenge, but right now Amazon is selling a $60 BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker for only $23.

BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker, $23 (was $60) at Amazon

This model is not only wireless, but super portable at less than 8 inches long and weighing less than 2 pounds. It also has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet, and a playtime of 20 hours on a single charge.

"It's very loud, but also sounds really really good," said one shopper . "Not a ton of bass but it's a tiny speaker. The sound is very clear and is honestly loud enough for a house party."

The speaker is also designed to hold up to the elements, and is water-resistant to splashes and spills. "It's definitely waterproof," said one shopper . "I accidently dropped it in the pool and even days later it plays like nothing happened. It's really sturdy and has a little weight to it and it was super easy to connect to using Bluetooth."

It comes in five different color options, and has breathing RBG lights on the side that move with the music.