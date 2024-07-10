Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $729 robot vacuum for under $200, and now shoppers have 'set the Dyson aside'
Hurry, this deal won't last long.
Michael Vi/Getty Images

Fifty years ago, some predicted that robots would one day clean our homes, and now that future is here. While many robot vacuums do a good job of keeping floors clean, not all can do so for a good price. Thankfully, we've found one that can do both.

Walmart wants to help you keep your floors tidy with the Bobsweep Orb-i Robot Vacuum. It's now only $199, which is $530 off the regular price. This deal is far too good to pass up for anyone in the market for a new robot vacuum.

While this robot vacuum has exceptional TurboLift suction, it's the setup features offered by this model that really impress. Unlike many other robot vacuums that have to test-run your space in order to map it out, the Bobsweepi Orbi-i instantly charts the room using simultaneous localization and mapping. The vacuum then boots up in just six seconds and is ready to go.

Bobsweep Orbi-i Robot Vacuum, $199 (was $729) at Walmart

The Bobsweep Orbi-i Robot Vacuum is on sale right now at Walmart

Aside from the Orbi-i's highly intuitive software, the vacuum also offers many other features that make it a high-tech home run. With a 100-day self-emptying bin, a fully integrated mobile app, and an activated carbon lining dust bag, you'll find cleaning your floors easier than ever before. Unlike some other app-connected robot vacuums, It also includes privacy protocols that ensure that no photos are ever transmitted from your home. You will not find a robot vacuum with a more robust stable of features, especially for such an incredible price.

It has a perfect five-star rating from several buyers, and one of them called it the "best housekeeper" they could ask for.. Another shopper, who even gave their robot vacuum a name, raved "I have set the Dyson aside" while praising it as "fantastic!"

A third reviewer called it the "best vacuum on the market." The comparisons between Bobsweep and other vacuum brands are a running theme within many Walmart reviewers and the Orbi-i comes out on top every time.

The staggering 73% discount on this robot vacuum will surely not last long, nor will the inventory. Get the Bobsweep Orbi-i Robot Vacuum now for $199 while you still can. Don't let all the other shoppers leave you in the dust.

