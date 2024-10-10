Walmart is selling a $200 touch-screen air fryer for only $60, but it's going to sell out soon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's no secret that air fryers have become staple appliances in most homes these days, and if you still don't have one, now is the time to buy. Walmart's Holiday Deals event is in full swing until Oct. 13 with thousands of markdowns across every category including small kitchen appliances. Consider this your chance to upgrade to a newer model or treat yourself to a new machine to make cooking fun and easy.

For a limited time, the Bluebow Newest Air Fryer is on sale for only $60 as opposed to its original $200 price tag. That's a whopping 70% off and saves you more than $140 on your purchase. Plus, as if this deal couldn't get any sweeter, it's eligible for free two-day shipping, which means it'll arrive just in time for making weekend appetizers.

Bluebow Newest Air Fryer, $60 (was $200) at Walmart

Unlike other air fryers, this one features a user-friendly digital touch-screen display complete with pictures to help you choose the proper preset functions. Its programmed settings include buttons for making fries, wings, sweet potatoes, shrimp, fish, steak, vegetables, and corn. This ensures your food is cooked at the right temperature for the proper amount of time without any guesswork. You can also manually select your desired temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit as well as a timer for up to 60 minutes. Use its internal light and window for monitoring food as it cooks.

It has an 8.5-quart capacity, and all of its removable baskets and frying pans are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. As soon as the basket is removed, the machine automatically shuts itself off as a safety precaution.

More than 600 shoppers swear by this air fryer and have given it a perfect rating. "This is a perfect size for my big steaks," one reviewer wrote. "Not sure why anyone would review negatively, this air fryer is top-notch. Been using it daily for weeks. Super cute on my counter, cooks perfectly, and isn't too big or too small. Will [cook] four nice-sized burger patties or a large porterhouse easily."