One of Amazon's top-selling patio umbrellas is on sale for only $43, and shoppers say it 'provides ample shade'

As record temperatures sweep through the United States, outdoor enthusiasts and gardeners may be looking for a way to beat the heat. Fortunately, one of Amazon's top-selling patio umbrellas just dropped to its lowest price ever.

The Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Patio Umbrella has been consistently recognized by shoppers for its excellent quality, sturdy build, and handy tilt feature. While the listed sale price is $47, shoppers can click the additional $4 on-page coupon to take the total down to just $43. This is the lowest price the umbrella has ever been sold at, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel.

While the Tan colorway is available at the most discounted rate, the umbrella comes in colors like Black, Blue, Red, and even some resort-style patterns. And with a price this low, why not pick up a couple for your backyard or patio?

The umbrella is designed with a high-quality and durable polyester material, and an easy tilt button to provide directional sun shade coverage. It also has a crank lifting system that shoppers have praised for being easy to use. Blissun is known for its reputation as a leader in the outdoor furniture industry, and this item has over 24,000 five-star ratings.

"One of the standout features of this umbrella is its construction," one shopper wrote . "With eight sturdy ribs, it's built to withstand the elements with ease. Whether it's a gentle breeze or a sudden gust of wind, I feel confident knowing that my umbrella is securely anchored in place."

Shoppers love the size of the umbrella too. "At 9 feet, this umbrella provides ample shade, whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or simply enjoying a quiet afternoon on the patio," another shopper , who described the umbrella as "perfect," wrote. "The generous size ensures that everyone stays cool and comfortable, even on the hottest of days."