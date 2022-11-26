Working from home can be more time efficient and comfortable than going into an office, but one of the most difficult aspects of working from home is battling distractions. It can be the alluring call of taking a midday nap after a big lunch, or the persistent beg for attention from your fur babies. The distractions follow you from spot to spot when you’re working at home.

If you’re finding this relatable, then it’s time to create a practical home office. Shutting the door and getting comfortable in an area designated specifically for work will make half of those distractions disappear.

Thankfully, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has some great Black Friday deals so you can create the home office of your dreams for less with these helpful, discounted products.

Create Your Dream Home Office

Zoom meetings and virtual training can be a regular occurrence when you work from home, so it's important to be prepared with good lighting. Ensuring your space is well-lit can sometimes be a challenge if your work is done mainly at night or your home office doesn't get much direct sunlight.

Monitor lights are a great solution. This ring light clips onto your computer monitor and can easily be adjusted to achieve the perfect angle. It features three color temperatures to choose from and five brightness levels to meet your needs. It's also USB powered so you can conveniently plug it into your computer.

Right now, you can get it for 43% off, with an additional 10% coupon available at checkout.

If you have a small office, or work out of your bedroom, it can be difficult to find furniture that fits your work needs. This stylish wall-mount desk has two fixed shelves in a ladder design, making it perfect for tight spaces. This unit is easy to assemble and features an extra mounting plate under the desk for additional support for reinforcement. You can pick up this chic compact desk for 42% off today.

Every desk needs a good lamp, so why not make it a multifunctional one? This LED desk lamp brightens your space and charges your devices with QI wireless charging or a traditional USB port. This sleek lamp comes with fifty adjustable light choices, ten brightness levels and five lighting modes so you can customize your space for working, studying, reading or relaxing. This desk lamp is the perfect addition to any home office, and at 43% off, it's too good a deal to pass up.

Upgrade your setup with this ultra-thin computer monitor, which saves space while producing a bright, beautiful image. Thanks to the 1920 x 1080 resolution and 99% color gamut, this screen will deliver a crystal clear picture for all of those Zoom meetings.

Does a persistent mess of wires live on your desk? If so, give these cable organizers a try, and they’ll tuck all those cords neatly out of sight. All you have to do is stick them to your desktop and arrange them as you see fit.

These cable clip organizers are compatible with nearly all surfaces, including walls, plastic, wood, glass, metal, and rubber.

If your laptop is sitting too low for your liking and straining your eyes, then check out this computer stand. The ergonomic design lifts your laptop by six inches, so you won’t have to hunch your posture.

It’s made entirely of thickened aluminum alloy, making it incredibly durable and creating a sturdy surface for your laptop. It’s also portable and can easily be brought anywhere for your convenience. Plus, this stand is equipped with rubber feet on the bottom, so it won't slip or slide around on your desk. Take 5% off your purchase when you apply the extra coupon at checkout.

If you struggle with back pain from sitting all day, then you should give this seat cushion a try. It’s specifically designed to support and reduce pressure on the tailbone and coccyx, which reduces lower back pain. It’s portable and easy to bring anywhere, from the home office to the car or even to the airport. It also features a rubber, non-slip bottom to provide extra support. Apply the coupon at checkout for an additional 10% off.

If you’re struggling to find time in your day to get some exercise, this under-desk cycle may be just what you need. It uses magnetic resistance for an extra smooth pedal motion that’s easier on your joints and won’t make much noise. This bike has eight settings that range from very easy to very hard, so you can adjust it to fit your skill level. It also has a large five-function LCD display that tracks speed, distance and more. Take advantage of a Black Friday deal of 26% off and get the most out of your workday by adding in a bit of exercise.

If your job requires you to sit at your desk all day, your back probably understands the importance of getting up and stretching. This standing desk is a must-have for anyone that spends hours at their desk. This spacious, eco-friendly desktop offers enough room for two monitors and a laptop so you can take care of all your tasks in one place. The best part about this desk is its electrical height adjustable lift system. Go from sitting to standing with the touch of a button, allowing you to stay active, healthy, and productive while working from home. Take 33% off now and see the difference it will make for your workflow.

Give Yourself The Home Office You Deserve

Grab everything you need to create a comfortable, distraction-free home office for less thanks to these Black Friday deals. Be sure to check them out today and give your workspace the upgrades you didn't know it needed.

