The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for gamers on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
There are so many things to shop for this Black Friday, and if you’re a gamer, you’ll love all these deals on gaming gear. This is your chance to score some of the best bargains on tech this year, so get ready to level up your setup.
From discounts on headsets, monitors, keyboards, and laptops, we want will help you find the perfect gift for any gamer in your life (or save on a few upgrades for yourself). We'll break down the prices and tell you just why these items are so amazing. It's time to unleash your inner gamer and scope out some incredible savings.
Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Monitor:
The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7
Asus Rog Strix G16 Gaming Laptop:
The Asus Rog Strix G16
Dowinx PU Leather Gaming Chair:
The Dowinx PU leather
SuperJare L-Shaped Gaming Desk:
The Superjare L-shaped
Razer Ornata V3 X Keyboard: