Shop These Bestselling Black Friday Deals On Amazon

It seems that the shopping fever started even earlier this year, with Amazon kicking things off with its October Prime Early Access event. Since then, almost every major retailer and direct-to-consumer brand has jumped on the "buy early" bandwagon and started their best Black Friday sales as early as Nov. 1.

Retailers are urging shoppers to buy early in case of shipping delays and limited product availability. All week, retailers are putting forth some of their best deals (like lululemon, which just dropped the Mirror bundles to the lowest price of the year)

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has been leading the charge with early Black Friday deals, and we've been sourcing some of the bestsellers to add to your holiday list as we near the final peak of the sale holiday, Cyber Monday, on Nov. 28.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Bestselling Black Friday Apple Products

Price: $89.99, originally $159

If you don't mind missing out on some noise cancelation features, this is the perfect time to buy some of the original Apple AirPods. It's a great addition to a teen or young adult's earbud collection.

Price: $199.99, originally $249

Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are currently at its lowest price ever since launch. You won't beat the active noise cancelation and comfort level of these earbuds.

Price: $74.98, originally $99

Tired of misplacing your keys or wallet? Get this four pack of Apple AirTags and never leave home without them again!

Bestselling Black Friday Tech Products

Price: $24.99, originally $49.99 with $5 off coupon on Amazon

This three-in-one wireless charging stand has over 1,200 ratings and can charge almost every iPhone, Android, Apple Watch, and AirPods model. Additionally, you can get 40% off and a $5 coupon when you apply the code on the product details page.

Price: $9.74, originally $12.99

Belkin is a reputable brand in the tech space, so it should come as no surprise that this brand has almost 25,000 ratings for this protective AirTag keychain accessory. If you're looking for a keychain holder to go along with your new AirTag, this should be high on your list.

Price: $14.99, originally $29.98, plus an extra 5% off with coupon

Perfect for your tweens and preteens, this water resistant Bluetooth speaker is perfect for those singing-shower sessions.

Bestselling Black Friday Home Products

Price: $27.88, originally $41.99

This all-season duvet is 34% off, stuffed with polyester and featuring a 100% microfiber cover.

Price: $10.99, originally $16.99

Make a rich, creamy froth in seconds. Coffee lovers on your shopping list will love this serious Milk Frother, perfect for everything from lattes to hot chocolate.

Price: $29.95, originally $54.99

This extra large bath pillow claims to never fall off your bathtub with airtight suction cups. Plus, it features an ergonomic neck support and bathtub pillow.

Price: $54.49, originally $69.99

A No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in coffee servers, this COSORI electric kettle is perfect for pour-over coffee and tea. It comes with five presets and a one hour keep warm function.

Bestselling Black Friday Clothing and Accessories

Price: $33.94, originally $46.99

This blanket sweatshirt is a must-have for any cozy snuggler on your shopping list. Made from soft microfiber fleece and sherpa, it comes with pockets for your hands and phone.

Price: $11.88, originally $14.88

Get three pairs of these Harry Potter socks featuring quotes from Dobby the House Elf. It's an excellent stocking stuffer for any Harry Potter fans.

Price: $36.97, originally $65

This Adidas cushioned slip-on shoe is made from recycled materials and has a mesh top with a sock-like feel. Reviewers say they are fairly comfortable with nice support, but don't have the ankle or arch support that some other high end running shoes offer.

Price: $136, originally $160

With an Omni-heat reflective lining, this jacket retains heat while dissipating moisture. Perfect for the outdoor lover, the jacket has a waterproof outer coat and a thermal liner for extra warmth.

Bestselling Sports Equipment

Price: $11.85, originally $14.88

This outdoor Pickleball bundle is currently 20% off and comes with a whopping 7,000 ratings on Amazon.

Price: $69.99, originally $79.99, get an extra 30% off with coupon

This set comes with two paddles, four pickleballs, and one carrying case. If you're looking to entertain your kids--or adult sized humans--this kit is perfect for a fun outdoor game.

Price: $7.99, originally $8.79

Get this complete pump kit with extension hose, inflation needles, and inflation gauge.

Bestselling Beauty and Wellness Products

Price: $7.28, originally $9.98

51,000 ratings can't be wrong. This Wet Brush Original Detangler claims to help hair stay strong, gently loosening knots without pulling or snagging.

Price: $69.99, originally $99.99, plus additional $10 off coupon

Score 30% off this hand massager with heat, providing different levels and types of kneading massage targeting acupuncture points.

Price: $9.99, originally $16.99

This pocket-size beard brush and mustache comb are perfect for travelers and on-the-go grooming.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.