Amazon is selling a $100 cordless stick vacuum that shoppers say is 'better than Dyson' for only $79 during Prime Day

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is finally here, and the site is already chock-full of incredible savings in every category including cleaning appliances. If you've been thinking about upgrading your vacuum to a lighter, more efficient model, now is the perfect time while well-known name brands are on major sale.
All you need is a Prime membership to secure the vacuum for only $79, and if you aren't already signed up, consider this your reminder. New customers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial and afterward, it's just $15 per month and comes with a ton of other perks. Not only will the membership grant you access to exclusive deals, but it also includes fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and more.
This vacuum is so good that many reviewers compare it to other top brands on the market. Several people raved that it's "better than Dyson" for its battery life, suction power, and ease of use. People love that it's lightweight at only 8 pounds and features an anti-tangle brush bar that prevents clogging. It runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge and uses antisense technology to enhance your cleaning experience by adjusting its settings based on the floor type.
